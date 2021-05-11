  • HOMEPAGE
    Russian FM visits tomb of national leader Heydar Aliyev

    11.05.2021 [11:13]

    Baku, May 11, AZERTAC

    Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov has visited the Alley of Honors to lay a wreath at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev.

    He also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Russian FM visits tomb of national leader Heydar Aliyev
