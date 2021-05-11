Baku, May 11, AZERTAC Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov has visited the Alley of Honors to lay a wreath at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev. He also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

AZERTAG.AZ : Russian FM visits tomb of national leader Heydar Aliyev

