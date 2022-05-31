Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to visit Serbia on June 7

Baku, May 31, AZERTAC

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will arrive in Belgrade on June 7, according to Telegraf.

Lavrov will have a series of meetings with the Serbian state leadership, and it is expected that during the meeting with President Aleksandar Vucic, all key topics will be on the table, from the events in Ukraine and Serbia's position towards this crisis, through the situation in the region, to economic cooperation in light of Western sanctions against Russia, Novosti is reporting.

This will the first visit of a high-ranking Russian official to Serbia since the outbreak of the Ukrainian crisis, and it comes at a time when the European Union is preparing the toughest package of sanctions yet.