  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to visit Serbia on June 7

    31.05.2022 [13:58]

    Baku, May 31, AZERTAC

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will arrive in Belgrade on June 7, according to Telegraf.

    Lavrov will have a series of meetings with the Serbian state leadership, and it is expected that during the meeting with President Aleksandar Vucic, all key topics will be on the table, from the events in Ukraine and Serbia's position towards this crisis, through the situation in the region, to economic cooperation in light of Western sanctions against Russia, Novosti is reporting.

    This will the first visit of a high-ranking Russian official to Serbia since the outbreak of the Ukrainian crisis, and it comes at a time when the European Union is preparing the toughest package of sanctions yet.

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to visit Serbia on June 7
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    31.05.2022 [19:34]
    Borjomi mineral water company employees on strike demanding reinstatement of coworkers
    31.05.2022 [17:41]
    Turkish, Russian officials to discuss Ukraine exports corridor on June 8
    31.05.2022 [17:13]
    727 illegal immigrants rescued off Libyan coast last week: IOM
    31.05.2022 [15:26]
    Gazprom confirms suspension of gas supplies to GasTerra over failure to pay in rubles
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to visit Serbia on June 7