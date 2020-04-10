Russian Foreign Ministry: Official Moscow does not recognize Nagorno-Karabakh as an independent state

Baku, April 10, AZERTAC

“Official Moscow does not recognize Nagorno-Karabakh as an independent state, spokesperson of Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova told a briefing as she commented on the so-called "elections" held in Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region.

She pointed to a joint statement issued by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in connection with these "elections", saying that the document is available on the organization’s official website.

"As you know, the Russian Federation does not recognize Nagorno-Karabakh as an independent state. The status of the Nagorno-Karabakh must be determined through political negotiations and the OSCE Minsk Group is dealing with the complex solution of the problem. We do not think that the further process of settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict depends in any way on this event," Zakharova added.

Farida Abdullayeva

Special Correspondent