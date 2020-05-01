  • HOMEPAGE
    Russian PM Mishustin says tested positive for coronavirus

    01.05.2020 [12:40]

    Baku, May 1, AZERTAC

    Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has announced that he contracted coronavirus, according to TASS.

    "It has just been revealed that my coronavirus tests have come back positive," he said during a video conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin. "In light of this and in accordance with Rospotrebnadzor (Russia’s consumer watchdog - TASS) requirements, I should self-isolate and follow doctors’ orders."

    Moreover, the Russian head of cabinet proposed First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov should serve as acting prime minister while Mishustin himself recovers from the virus.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Russian PM Mishustin says tested positive for coronavirus
