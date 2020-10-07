Russian President: Military operations are not conducted on the territory of Armenia

Moscow, October 7, AZERTAC

“As it is known, Armenia is a member of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), we have certain obligations to Armenia within the framework of this treaty. However, we regret that military operations are still underway, they are not being conducted on the territory of Armenia,” said Russian President Vladimir Putin in his interview with “Rossiya-1” TV channel.

Answering the question on the latest developments around the Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian President said: “It is a tragedy. We are very concerned. Neither Azerbaijan nor Armenia or Nagorno-Karabakh is, and the people living in all these territories either are not strangers for us. Suffice it to say that, according to the estimates, about two million Azerbaijanis and more than two million Armenians live in Russia. Many Russian citizens enjoy friendly and even kinship relations with both countries.

This is, of course, a great tragedy. People are dying, there are heavy casualties on both sides. We hope that this conflict will soon end. If the conflict is not completely over, apparently, this is still a long way off, but anyway, we call for a ceasefire, I want to say it again, we call. This must be done as soon as possible,” he mentioned.

The Russian President recalled that Armenia is a member of the CSTO and Russia has certain obligations to Armenia within the framework of the treaty. As for the Russia’s fulfillment of its obligations within the framework of the treaty, we have always fulfilled, are doing and will continue to fulfill our obligations. As you know, I am in constant lively contact with the Prime Minister of Armenia, the Armenian leadership does not have any questions to Russia on fulfilling its allied obligations," Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

Farida Abdullayeva

Special Correspondent