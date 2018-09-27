Russian President Vladimir Putin completes working visit to Azerbaijan
AzerTAg.az
27.09.2018 [16:50]
Baku, September 27, AZERTAC
President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin has ended his working visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan.
A guard of honor was lined up for the Russian President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.
Russian President Vladimir Putin was seen off by Azerbaijani first Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.
