    Russian President Vladimir Putin phoned President Ilham Aliyev

    24.12.2017 [23:45]

    President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on December 24.

    Vladimir Putin congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday, and wished him success in his presidential activity and robust health.

    President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the attention and congratulations.

    The presidents expressed their confidence that strategic partnership between the two countries will further successfully develop in all areas.

