Russian President: We have agreed to continue to promote speedy unblocking of all economic and transport ties in the region

Baku, February 23, AZERTAC “We have agreed to continue to promote the speedy unblocking of all economic and transport ties in the region. We are talking about full restoration of the passenger and cargo communication between Azerbaijan and Armenia and other countries of the region, preparations for the implementation of specific joint projects in such areas as trade, industry, agriculture and infrastructure. All participants in this process are interested in this: its direct participants – Azerbaijan and Armenia – and, of course, all the neighbors of Armenia and Azerbaijan,” said President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin as he made a press statement following the meeting with President Ilham Aliyev in Moscow. “The Azerbaijani side gave a high assessment to the activities of the Russian peacekeeping contingent and, in general, Russia's contribution to stabilizing the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh,” the Russian President noted.

