  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Russian President congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on Independence Day

    26.05.2022 [18:15]

    Baku, May 26, AZERTAC

    Russian President, Vladimir Putin has sent a letter of congratulation to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Independence Day.

    “Your country’s achievements in socio-economic development are acknowledged by everyone. Azerbaijan has rightfully gained influence on the global arena, and plays an important role in addressing topical issues on the international agenda,” the Russian President said in his message.

    “We note with pleasure the Russia-Azerbaijan high level bilateral relations. The Declaration on “Allied interaction” signed in February will undoubtedly contribute to the strengthening of quality of bilateral ties in all spheres, which fully meets the interests of our friendly peoples,” the Russian President noted.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Russian President congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on Independence Day
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    26.05.2022 [12:21]
    US President nominates new ambassador to Azerbaijan
    25.05.2022 [18:55]
    Azerbaijani FM meets with President of Estonian Parliament
    25.05.2022 [18:18]
    Turkish media highlights Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s working visit to Brussels
    25.05.2022 [17:36]
    Azerbaijani, Kazakh FMs hold phone talk
    Russian President congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on Independence Day