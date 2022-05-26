Russian President congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on Independence Day

Baku, May 26, AZERTAC

Russian President, Vladimir Putin has sent a letter of congratulation to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Independence Day.

“Your country’s achievements in socio-economic development are acknowledged by everyone. Azerbaijan has rightfully gained influence on the global arena, and plays an important role in addressing topical issues on the international agenda,” the Russian President said in his message.

“We note with pleasure the Russia-Azerbaijan high level bilateral relations. The Declaration on “Allied interaction” signed in February will undoubtedly contribute to the strengthening of quality of bilateral ties in all spheres, which fully meets the interests of our friendly peoples,” the Russian President noted.