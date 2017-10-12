    • / POLITICS

    Russian President`s assistant: Vladimir Putin will attend Iran-Russia-Azerbaijan meeting by the end of 2017

    12.10.2017 [18:10]

    Moscow, October 12, AZERTAC

    “President of Russia Vladimir Putin will attend the Iran-Russia-Azerbaijan trilateral meeting in Iran by the end of 2017,” assistant of the Russian President Yury Ushakov has told journalists.

    Farida Abdullayeva

    Special Correspondent

