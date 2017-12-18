Russian ambassador completes Azerbaijan tenure

Baku, December 18, AZERTAC

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with Russian ambassador to Azerbaijan Vladimir Dorokhin who is ending his diplomatic tenure in the country.

The two hailed relations between Azerbaijan and Russia, noting the role of high-level visits.

Dorokhin expressed his confidence that relations between the two countries will continue developing.

Mammadyarov commended the Russian ambassador for his role in strengthening the bilateral ties.