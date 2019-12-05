Russian composer to present new concert of neoclassical music in Baku

Baku, December 5, AZERTAC

Oksana Valiyeva changes the usual view of classical music. Her compositions touch with no words and do not leave anyone indifferent. These are lyrical and elegant pieces for piano, strings and wind instruments. In her music, the young composer combines the spirit of classics and current trends in a single harmony.

The Baku Chamber Orchestra will present Oksana Valiyeva`s new concert program, where the spirit of classics and current trends will merge in a single harmony in December, 2019.

Javad Taghizade is the concert conductor, the winner of many international awards.

Project’s Chief Producer is Jeyhun Ali.