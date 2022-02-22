Baku, February 22, AZERTAC “Russian entrepreneurs are interested in participating in projects implemented in Azerbaijan,” said Chairman of the Management Board of Roseximbank Azer Talybov as he met with Azerbaijan`s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov. They also discussed the activities of Russian companies in Azerbaijan, the organization of their business missions to the country and the current state of trade relations between the two countries.

