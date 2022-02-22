  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    ‘Russian entrepreneurs are interested in participating in projects implemented in Azerbaijan’

    22.02.2022 [20:27]

    Baku, February 22, AZERTAC

    “Russian entrepreneurs are interested in participating in projects implemented in Azerbaijan,” said Chairman of the Management Board of Roseximbank Azer Talybov as he met with Azerbaijan`s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

    They also discussed the activities of Russian companies in Azerbaijan, the organization of their business missions to the country and the current state of trade relations between the two countries.

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :‘Russian entrepreneurs are interested in participating in projects implemented in Azerbaijan’
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    22.02.2022 [20:48]
    Azerbaijan, Czechia discuss cooperation between small and medium-sized enterprises
    22.02.2022 [20:11]
    ‘Over 1,700 European companies operate in Azerbaijan’
    22.02.2022 [19:10]
    Azerbaijan-Belarus trade amounts to about $10 million in January
    22.02.2022 [18:51]
    Minister Jabbarov: Decline in use of cash is important indicator of volume of “shadow” economy
    ‘Russian entrepreneurs are interested in participating in projects implemented in Azerbaijan’