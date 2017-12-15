Russian ex-economy minister Ulyukayev sentenced to 8 years in jail

Baku, December 15, AZERTAC

Moscow’s Zamoskvoretsky court on Friday sentenced former Russian Economic Development Minister Alexey Ulyukayev to eight years in a maximum security penal colony and a 130-mln ruble ($2.2 mln) fine for taking a bribe, according to TASS.

Ulyukayev was then taken into custody and escorted from the courtroom. "The sentence is clear," the former minister told the judge.

The results of investigative measures, following which ex-Economic Development Minister Alexey Ulyukayev was detained and charged with bribe-taking, are trustworthy, the court concluded.

"The court trusts the results of the investigative activity," says the verdict, which Judge Larisa Kashtanova is reading out.