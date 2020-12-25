  • HOMEPAGE
    Russian influential “Vedomosti” publication named President Ilham Aliyev “Politician of the Year”

    25.12.2020 [13:40]

    Baku, December 25, AZERTAC

    Russian influential “Vedomosti” publication has published the results of its annual special project on the person of the year in six nominations.

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has been elected “Politician of the Year” by readers of the publication.

    The publication says: “Ilham Aliyev can rightly be called the only leader whose army won a convincing military victory in 2020, and gained a real triumph in a regional scale.”

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko were also nominated for the “Politicians of the Year” title.

    US President-elect Joe Biden was named “Politician of the Year” by the editorial board.

