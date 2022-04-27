Baku, April 27, AZERTAC Russia and the US exchanged convicts Trevor Reed and Konstantin Yaroshenko Wednesday, Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS. "As a result of the long negotiations process, US citizen Trevor Rowdy Reed, previously convicted in the Russian Federation, was exchanged on April 27, 2022, for Russian citizen Konstantin Yaroshenko, sentenced to 20 years in prison by an American court in 2010," the Ministry said.

AZERTAG.AZ : Russian pilot Yaroshenko exchanged for US’ Trevor Reed

