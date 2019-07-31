    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Russian warships arrive in Baku

    31.07.2019 [17:53]

    Baku, July 31, AZERTAC

    The small-size gunnery ships "Makhachkala" and "Volgodonsk" of the Caspian Flotilla of the Russian Navy have arrived in Baku to participate in the "Sea Cup" contest to be held as part of the International Army Games-2019 in the territorial waters of Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea.

    Then Acting Commander of the Naval Forces of Azerbaijan, Captain 1st Rank Zaur Hummatov met with a delegation led by representative of the Caspian Flotilla of the Russian Navy Captain 1st Rank Sergei Yekimov.

    The sides exchanged views on the organization of the "Sea Cup" contest.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Russian warships arrive in Baku
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    31.07.2019 [20:14]
    Azerbaijani servicemen participating in International Army Games-2019 leave for Kazakhstan
    31.07.2019 [16:47]
    Azerbaijani military chefs undergo training for "Field Kitchen" contest
    31.07.2019 [12:34]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 18 times
    31.07.2019 [09:45]
    Azerbaijan Naval Forces headquarters hosts meeting with delegations of Kazakhstan and Iran
    Russian warships arrive in Baku Russian warships arrive in Baku Russian warships arrive in Baku Russian warships arrive in Baku