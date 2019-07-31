Russian warships arrive in Baku

Baku, July 31, AZERTAC

The small-size gunnery ships "Makhachkala" and "Volgodonsk" of the Caspian Flotilla of the Russian Navy have arrived in Baku to participate in the "Sea Cup" contest to be held as part of the International Army Games-2019 in the territorial waters of Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea.

Then Acting Commander of the Naval Forces of Azerbaijan, Captain 1st Rank Zaur Hummatov met with a delegation led by representative of the Caspian Flotilla of the Russian Navy Captain 1st Rank Sergei Yekimov.

The sides exchanged views on the organization of the "Sea Cup" contest.