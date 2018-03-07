    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Russia’s Mi-8 helicopter crashes in Chechnya

    07.03.2018 [16:00]

    Baku, March 7, AZERTAC

    A Mi-8 multipurpose helicopter crashed in Russia's North Caucasus republic of Chechnya, a spokesman for the local emergencies services told TASS. "According to preliminary information, up to eight people were killed in the incident," the spokesman said. "The information on casualties is being verified." He added that the helicopter presumably belonged to the Border Guard Service.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Russia’s Mi-8 helicopter crashes in Chechnya
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    07.03.2018 [14:18]
    Turkey, Russia, Iran summit likely in early April
    06.03.2018 [18:45]
    Russian transport plane crashes in Syria
    06.03.2018 [11:20]
    First Japanese woman appointed commander of the ship group of the Navy
    04.03.2018 [12:48]
    2,612 terrorists 'neutralized' in Turkey's Syria op
    Russia’s Mi-8 helicopter crashes in Chechnya