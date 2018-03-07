Russia’s Mi-8 helicopter crashes in Chechnya
AzerTAg.az
07.03.2018 [16:00]
Baku, March 7, AZERTAC
A Mi-8 multipurpose helicopter crashed in Russia's North Caucasus republic of Chechnya, a spokesman for the local emergencies services told TASS. "According to preliminary information, up to eight people were killed in the incident," the spokesman said. "The information on casualties is being verified." He added that the helicopter presumably belonged to the Border Guard Service.
