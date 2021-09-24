  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Russia’s Mount Elbrus mountaineer death toll rises to five — ministry branch

    24.09.2021 [10:52]

    Baku, September 24, AZERTAC

    The number of mountaineers who formed the group that earlier sent out an SOS signal from Russia’s Mount Elbrus but died before rescuers could get to them rose to five, head of the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s regional branch Mikhail Nadyozhin told TASS.

    "Unfortunately, five people were found dead," he said.

    The official also added that 14 people were brought down from the mountain and received medical attention.

    The mountaineer group called out for help at the altitude of 5,400 meters on Mount Elbrus on September 23 due to very harsh weather conditions.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Russia’s Mount Elbrus mountaineer death toll rises to five — ministry branch
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    26.09.2021 [13:04]
    Suicide car bombing kills at least 7 in Somali capital
    24.09.2021 [12:52]
    Turkey 'neutralizes' 11 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria
    23.09.2021 [12:53]
    Japan, U.S., S. Korea affirm cooperation on N. Korea
    23.09.2021 [12:23]
    Fragments of An-26 crashed near Khabarovsk found
    Russia’s Mount Elbrus mountaineer death toll rises to five — ministry branch