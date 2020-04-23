  • HOMEPAGE
    Russia’s coronavirus case count grows by 4,774 over past day

    23.04.2020 [14:04]

    Baku, April 23, AZERTAC

    The number of novel coronavirus cases in Russia has grown over the past day by 4,774 to 62,773 in all regions, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday, according to TASS.

    Some 4,891 patients have recovered and 555 others have died.

    "Russia has registered a rise in coronavirus infection cases to 62,773 (+8.2%) in 85 regions. Some 471 people have recovered over the past day and 4,891 over the entire period. Over the past day, 42 coronavirus patients have died. The total death toll in Russia has reached 555," the crisis center reported.

    Some 47.8% of new coronavirus patients (2,282) confirmed in Russia over the past 24 hours have no symptoms.

    The growth in the number of cases has slowed to 8.2% in Russia and 6.1% in Moscow.

    Moscow has confirmed 1,959 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number in the capital to 33,940.

