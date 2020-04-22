  • HOMEPAGE
    Russia’s coronavirus case tally rises by 5,236 over past day

    22.04.2020 [16:09]

    Baku, April 22, AZERTAC

    The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 5,236 over the past day to nearly 58,000 in all regions, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday, according to TASS.

    At the moment, 4,420 people have recovered and another 513 people have died.

    "Russia has registered a rise in the coronavirus infection cases to 57,999 (+9.9%) in 85 regions. Some 420 people have been discharged over the past day and 4,420 over the entire period. Over the past day, 57 coronavirus patients have died. The total death toll in Russia is 513," the crisis center reported.

    Some 43.3% of new coronavirus cases (2,275) are asymptomatic.

    Moscow has confirmed 2,548 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number in the capital to 31,981.

