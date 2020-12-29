Ryszard Kapuscinski’s “Shah of Shahs” published in Azerbaijani

Baku, December 29, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan State Translation Centre has published the Azerbaijani version of “Shah of Shahs” book by the renowned Polish writer and publicist Ryszard Kapuscinski.

The book describes the social-political processes in Iran leading to the downfall of the Pahlavi dynasty. It also includes the author’s thoughts on the writing excellence, scientific articles, speeches and interviews.

The book was translated by Vilayat Guliyev and edited by Mahir Garayev.

Ryszard Kapuscinski was born in 1932 in Pinsk (now Belarus). He is famous for his non-fiction work “Emperor” published in 1978. His works “Imperium” (1993), “The Shadow of the Sun” (also known as “Ebony Wood”) (1999) and “Travels with Herodotus” (2004) won a “Book of the Year” award in Poland. His numerous honors include “Hanseatic Goethe Prize”, “Viareggio Prize”, “Elsa Morante” “International Journalists” and others. He was also considered as a candidate for the Nobel Prize for literature.

Kapuscinski died in 2007 in Warsaw.