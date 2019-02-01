SOCAR Turkey Energy, Turkish Gubretas to set up joint venture

Baku, February 1, AZERTAC

SOCAR Turkey Energy, an affiliate of Azerbaijan`s state oil company in Turkey, and Turkish Gubretas have signed a letter of intent to create a joint venture engaged in the production and marketing of chemical fertilizers.

Both companies will have a 50 percent stake in the venture.

Gubretas specializes in the production and marketing of chemical fertilizers, including solid fertilizers, liquid fertilizers, powder-based fertilizers and organic fertilizers. It also provides soil analysis services to farmers.