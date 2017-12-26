SOCAR, Turkish Petroleum discuss opportunities for expanding cooperation

Baku, December 26, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR and Turkish Petroleum company (Türkiye Petrolleri) discussed the possibilities to expand cooperation between the two companies, as SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev met the Chairman of Board and Director General of Turkish Petroleum company Melih Han Bilgin.

Addressing the meeting, Rovnag Abdullayev said that relations between the two brotherly countries are intensively developing. He emphasized that TPAO, one of the first foreign investors in Azerbaijan, has been successfully cooperating with SOCAR for long-term projects such as Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli, Shah Deniz, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan.

Speaking about the multi-faceted activities of SOCAR, Rovnag Abdullayev said that along with Azerbaijan, the company has been implementing major projects in various promising foreign markets, including in Turkey.

Such big projects as the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), STAR refinery, will be implemented in the coming months. TANAP, STAR refinery will be put into operation next year, which will have a positive impact on the income of Azerbaijan and Turkey.

In turn, Bilgin stressed the existence of great prospects for expansion of cooperation. He stressed that the participation of Turkish companies in the projects being implemented in Azerbaijan and the participation of Azerbaijani companies in Turkish projects play a very important role for the economies of both countries.