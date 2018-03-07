SOCAR, United Nations Development Program sign protocol of intent
AzerTAg.az
07.03.2018 [10:29]
Baku, March 7, AZERTAC
SOCAR and United Nations Development Program (UNDP) have signed a protocol of intent protecting environment.
The protocol was signed by SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev and UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative to the Republic of Azerbaijan Ghulam Isaczai.
The document envisages expansion of cooperation opportunities, climate change, energy efficiency, reduction of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere and protection of the environment between the two organizations.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
07.03.2018 [12:02]
07.03.2018 [11:04]
06.03.2018 [17:21]
06.03.2018 [11:20]
MULTIMEDIA
05.03.2018 [14:18]
03.03.2018
10.02.2018
07.02.2018
03.02.2018
06.03.2018 [16:44]
06.03.2018 [11:25]
07.03.2018 [12:19]
07.03.2018 [12:02]
07.03.2018 [11:04]
07.03.2018 [10:29]
06.03.2018 [10:59]
05.03.2018 [19:00]
02.03.2018 [15:25]
05.03.2018 [11:56]
02.03.2018 [17:08]
02.03.2018 [12:31]
04.03.2018 [15:31]
01.03.2018 [12:32]
22.02.2018 [18:08]
20.02.2018 [19:02]
02.03.2018 [20:10]
01.03.2018 [19:03]
09.02.2018 [21:08]
09.02.2018 [18:22]
10.01.2018 [11:21]
02.01.2018 [12:57]
14.11.2017 [11:49]
13.10.2017 [16:52]
02.03.2018 [11:46]
02.03.2018 [11:03]
01.03.2018 [19:48]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note