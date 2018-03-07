SOCAR, United Nations Development Program sign protocol of intent

Baku, March 7, AZERTAC

SOCAR and United Nations Development Program (UNDP) have signed a protocol of intent protecting environment.

The protocol was signed by SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev and UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative to the Republic of Azerbaijan Ghulam Isaczai.

The document envisages expansion of cooperation opportunities, climate change, energy efficiency, reduction of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere and protection of the environment between the two organizations.