    SOCAR exports 12.7 million tons of oil from Ceyhan in September

    03.10.2017 [10:34]

    Baku, October 3, AZERTAC

    In September 2017, SOCAR exported 169,675 tons of oil through Novorossiysk port, 1,352,984 tons through Ceyhan port.

    According to the press service of the company, in January-September SOCAR totally exported 1,157,704 tons of oil through Novorossiysk port, 1,751,811 tons through Supsa and 12,753,536 tons through Ceyhan port.

    Figures of crude oil exported by SOCAR reflect oil belonging to both Azerbaijani government and the company.

    AZERTAG.AZ :SOCAR exports 12.7 million tons of oil from Ceyhan in September
