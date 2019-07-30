    • / ECONOMY

    SOCAR runs 43 filling stations in Romania

    30.07.2019 [13:38]

    Baku, July 30, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan's State Oil Company SOCAR has said it operates 43 filling stations in 20 districts of Romania.

    SOCAR started business in Romania in 2011. The company`s filling stations in the country sell AI-95 and AI-98 petrol and Euro 5 and Super Diesel fuel. The filling stations are equipped with the latest technology, fast pumps, as well as low-power lighting systems and electric vehicle charging stations.

