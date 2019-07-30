SOCAR runs 43 filling stations in Romania
AzerTAg.az
30.07.2019 [13:38]
Baku, July 30, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan's State Oil Company SOCAR has said it operates 43 filling stations in 20 districts of Romania.
SOCAR started business in Romania in 2011. The company`s filling stations in the country sell AI-95 and AI-98 petrol and Euro 5 and Super Diesel fuel. The filling stations are equipped with the latest technology, fast pumps, as well as low-power lighting systems and electric vehicle charging stations.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
30.07.2019 [13:20]
30.07.2019 [12:56]
29.07.2019 [11:54]
27.07.2019 [18:28]
MULTIMEDIA
30.07.2019 [15:37]
30.07.2019 [13:06]
29.07.2019 [19:19]
30.07.2019 [13:50]
30.07.2019 [13:46]
30.07.2019 [13:38]
30.07.2019 [13:20]
30.07.2019 [12:56]
29.07.2019 [19:38]
15.07.2019 [15:26]
15.07.2019 [00:50]
29.07.2019 [09:48]
26.07.2019 [23:51]
26.07.2019 [09:38]
26.07.2019 [09:33]
29.07.2019 [14:09]
23.07.2019 [15:02]
12.07.2019 [13:44]
11.07.2019 [17:28]
20.07.2019 [23:21]
08.07.2019 [22:27]
03.07.2019 [21:26]
23.05.2019 [11:36]
08.07.2019 [23:16]
28.06.2019 [18:03]
18.06.2019 [16:23]
07.06.2019 [15:00]
27.07.2019 [20:00]
22.07.2019 [16:43]
17.07.2019 [20:33]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note