SOCAR runs 43 filling stations in Romania

Baku, July 30, AZERTAC Azerbaijan's State Oil Company SOCAR has said it operates 43 filling stations in 20 districts of Romania. SOCAR started business in Romania in 2011. The company`s filling stations in the country sell AI-95 and AI-98 petrol and Euro 5 and Super Diesel fuel. The filling stations are equipped with the latest technology, fast pumps, as well as low-power lighting systems and electric vehicle charging stations.

