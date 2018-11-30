    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    SOCAR signs MoU with San Marino’s AASS on energy cooperation

    30.11.2018 [12:05]

    Baku, November 30, AZERTAC

    The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and the State Company for Public Services of San Marino (Azienda Autonoma di Stato per i Servizi Pubblici, also known as AASS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on energy cooperation.

    A delegation led by Deputy Vice-President of SOCAR for Investments and Marketing Vitaliy Baylarbayov paid a visit to San Marino.

    As part of the visit, the delegation held meetings with Secretary of State of San Marino Marco Podeschi and AASS President Federico Crescentini.

    The document envisaging energy cooperation is the first step triggered by a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries during the visit of San Marino`s Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Nicola Renzi to Azerbaijan in May 2018.

    AZERTAG.AZ :SOCAR signs MoU with San Marino’s AASS on energy cooperation
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    29.11.2018 [11:39]
    Azerbaijani oil sells for $62.03
    28.11.2018 [17:05]
    TANAP and TAP complete pipeline connection
    28.11.2018 [11:17]
    Azerbaijani oil sells for $63.3
    27.11.2018 [12:17]
    Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $63
    SOCAR signs MoU with San Marino’s AASS on energy cooperation SOCAR signs MoU with San Marino’s AASS on energy cooperation SOCAR signs MoU with San Marino’s AASS on energy cooperation