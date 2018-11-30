SOCAR signs MoU with San Marino’s AASS on energy cooperation

Baku, November 30, AZERTAC

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and the State Company for Public Services of San Marino (Azienda Autonoma di Stato per i Servizi Pubblici, also known as AASS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on energy cooperation.

A delegation led by Deputy Vice-President of SOCAR for Investments and Marketing Vitaliy Baylarbayov paid a visit to San Marino.

As part of the visit, the delegation held meetings with Secretary of State of San Marino Marco Podeschi and AASS President Federico Crescentini.

The document envisaging energy cooperation is the first step triggered by a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries during the visit of San Marino`s Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Nicola Renzi to Azerbaijan in May 2018.