SOCAR vice president: 2 billionth ton of oil will be produced in Azerbaijan in first week of November
AzerTAg.az
13.10.2017 [00:19]
Baku, October 13, AZERTAC
“Azerbaijan will produce the 2 billionth ton of oil in the first week of November," first vice president of SOCAR, academician Khoshbakht Yusifzade said at Argus Azerbaijan International Petroleum Summit 2017 in Baku.
He said a special ceremony will be held on this occasion on November 5.
The one billionth ton of the Azerbaijani oil was extracted on March 28, 1971.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
12.10.2017 [18:08]
12.10.2017 [17:33]
12.10.2017 [11:05]
11.10.2017 [18:18]
MULTIMEDIA
12.10.2017 [22:36]
12.10.2017 [18:16]
13.10.2017 [00:23]
12.10.2017 [19:53]
13.10.2017 [00:19]
12.10.2017 [18:25]
12.10.2017 [18:08]
12.10.2017 [14:54]
10.10.2017 [11:29]
06.10.2017 [12:14]
02.10.2017 [18:57]
12.10.2017 [19:43]
11.10.2017 [18:38]
11.10.2017 [12:14]
11.10.2017 [10:08]
12.10.2017 [01:12]
06.10.2017 [10:42]
04.10.2017 [18:59]
11.10.2017 [00:16]
05.10.2017 [16:50]
29.09.2017 [21:47]
28.09.2017 [16:37]
11.07.2017 [21:41]
21.06.2017 [16:05]
16.05.2017 [16:14]
09.10.2017 [15:57]
04.10.2017 [20:44]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note