    SOCAR vice president: 2 billionth ton of oil will be produced in Azerbaijan in first week of November

    13.10.2017 [00:19]

    Baku, October 13, AZERTAC

    “Azerbaijan will produce the 2 billionth ton of oil in the first week of November," first vice president of SOCAR, academician Khoshbakht Yusifzade said at Argus Azerbaijan International Petroleum Summit 2017 in Baku.

    He said a special ceremony will be held on this occasion on November 5.

    The one billionth ton of the Azerbaijani oil was extracted on March 28, 1971.

