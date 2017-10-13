SOCAR vice president: 2 billionth ton of oil will be produced in Azerbaijan in first week of November

Baku, October 13, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan will produce the 2 billionth ton of oil in the first week of November," first vice president of SOCAR, academician Khoshbakht Yusifzade said at Argus Azerbaijan International Petroleum Summit 2017 in Baku.

He said a special ceremony will be held on this occasion on November 5.

The one billionth ton of the Azerbaijani oil was extracted on March 28, 1971.