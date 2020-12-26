SOFAZ Supervisory Board discuss Fund’s draft budget for 2021

Baku, December 26, AZERTAC

A meeting of the Supervisory Board of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) has been held.

The draft budget of SOFAZ for 2021, Fund's Investment Policy and Rules, as well as other issues were discussed at the meeting.

The Supervisory Board adopted the decision to submit the draft budget of the State Oil Fund for 2021 to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.