  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Sacramento Kings announce Mike Brown as head coach

    11.05.2022 [14:09]

    Baku, May 11, AZERTAC

    Sacramento Kings General Manager Monte McNair named Mike Brown as the team’s new head coach, according to the official website of the club.

    “Mike has consistently demonstrated his ability to lead winning teams throughout his long and successful coaching career,” said Sacramento Kings General Manager Monte McNair.

    “He has worked with some of the best players in the NBA and is one of the league’s premier defensive minds. I am excited to bring his extensive experience to Sacramento.”

    Brown joins the Kings from the Golden State Warriors, where he is currently in his sixth season as an assistant coach. He helped guide the team to back-to-back titles in 2016-17 and 2017-18. Prior to the Warriors, Brown held head coaching duties with the Cleveland Cavaliers (2005-10, 2013-14) and Los Angeles Lakers (2011-12). Brown’s teams qualified for the playoffs in six of his seven full seasons as a head coach, advancing past the first round in each appearance.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Sacramento Kings announce Mike Brown as head coach
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    11.05.2022 [13:42]
    Azerbaijani wrestlers win 12 medals on first two days of U17 Victory Cup in Antalya
    11.05.2022 [11:55]
    EURO 2024 to kick off in Munich, end in Berlin
    11.05.2022 [11:40]
    AFFA representatives to attend 46th Ordinary UEFA Congress in Vienna
    11.05.2022 [11:16]
    UEFA to expand Champions League to 36 clubs, approves new format