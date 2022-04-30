  • HOMEPAGE
    • / CULTURE

    CULTURE


    Salar de Uyuni - world's largest salt flat

    30.04.2022 [15:30]

    Baku, April 30, AZERTAC

    Salar de Uyuni is the world's largest salt flat that covers 4,000 square miles of Bolivian Altiplano.

    In the dry season, it's an endless white sheet of salt tiles made all the more dazzling by clear, sunny skies.

    From November to March, regular rains create a mirror effect that merges lake and sky. Here, a thick crust of salt extends to the horizon, covered by quilted, polygonal patterns of salt rising from the ground.

    At certain times of the year, nearby lakes overflow and a thin layer of water transforms the flats into a stunning reflection of the sky.

    This beautiful and otherworldly terrain serves as a lucrative extraction site for salt and lithium—the element responsible for powering laptops, smart phones, and electric cars.

    The landscape is home to the world's first salt hotel and populated by road-tripping tourists. The harsh beauty and desolateness of Salar de Uyuni can make for an incredible experience or a logistical nightmare.

    No matter when you see it, Salar de Uyuni is one of the most captivating sights on earth.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Salar de Uyuni - world's largest salt flat
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    30.04.2022 [17:00]
    Azerbaijani jazz at international exhibition and festival in Germany
    30.04.2022 [16:57]
    Taxila – ancient university centre of Orient recognized as UNESCO World Heritage site in Pakistan
    30.04.2022 [13:00]
    Kazakhstan to host event marking 130th anniversary of prominent Azerbaijani poet Ahmad Javad
    30.04.2022 [11:57]
    Minaret of Jam - UNESCO World Heritage Site in western Afghanistan
    Salar de Uyuni - world's largest salt flat