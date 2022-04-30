Salar de Uyuni - world's largest salt flat

Baku, April 30, AZERTAC

Salar de Uyuni is the world's largest salt flat that covers 4,000 square miles of Bolivian Altiplano.

In the dry season, it's an endless white sheet of salt tiles made all the more dazzling by clear, sunny skies.

From November to March, regular rains create a mirror effect that merges lake and sky. Here, a thick crust of salt extends to the horizon, covered by quilted, polygonal patterns of salt rising from the ground.

At certain times of the year, nearby lakes overflow and a thin layer of water transforms the flats into a stunning reflection of the sky.

This beautiful and otherworldly terrain serves as a lucrative extraction site for salt and lithium—the element responsible for powering laptops, smart phones, and electric cars.

The landscape is home to the world's first salt hotel and populated by road-tripping tourists. The harsh beauty and desolateness of Salar de Uyuni can make for an incredible experience or a logistical nightmare.

No matter when you see it, Salar de Uyuni is one of the most captivating sights on earth.