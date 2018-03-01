Salaries of healthcare workers increased in Azerbaijan
01.03.2018 [19:03]
Baku, March 1, AZERTAC
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order to increase the salaries of healthcare workers.
Under the Presidential Order, the monthly salaries of employees of the state-funded healthcare facilities grew by 10 percent from March 1, 2018.
