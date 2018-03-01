    • / SOCIETY

    Salaries of healthcare workers increased in Azerbaijan

    01.03.2018 [19:03]

    Baku, March 1, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order to increase the salaries of healthcare workers.

    Under the Presidential Order, the monthly salaries of employees of the state-funded healthcare facilities grew by 10 percent from March 1, 2018.

