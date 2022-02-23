Saltuk Duzyol: TANAP to transport 16.2 bcm of gas to Turkey and Europe this year

Baku, February 23, AZERTAC 16.2 billion cubic meters of gas will be transported to Turkey and Europe via the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) this year, said TANAP Director General Saltuk Duzyol at an online press conference. From the date of commissioning until the end of January 2022, the TANAP transported 14.5 bcm of gas to Turkey and 9 bcm of gas to Europe.

