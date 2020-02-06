Sangachal terminal exported 263 million barrels of oil last year

Baku, February 6, AZERTAC

In 2019, the Sangachal terminal exported about 263 million barrels of oil. This included about 235 million barrels through Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) and about 28 million barrels through the Western Route Export Pipeline (WREP).

According to BP Azerbaijan, the daily capacity of the terminal’s processing systems is currently 1.2 million barrels of crude oil and about 80 million standard cubic metres of Shah Deniz gas, while overall processing and export capacity for gas, including ACG associated gas is around 100 million standard cubic metres per day.

Gas is exported via the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP), the South Caucasus Pipeline expansion system and via SOCAR gas pipelines connecting the terminal’s gas processing facilities with Azerigas’s national grid system.

On average, more than 45 million standard cubic metres (about 1,600 million standard cubic feet) of Shah Deniz gas was exported from the terminal daily in 2019.