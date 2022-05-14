Santorini - best Greek island and one of top travel destinations in the world

Baku, May 14, AZERTAC

Santorini is the best Greek island and one of the top travel destinations in the world.

If you have a quick dip into the island, it is enough to make you realize its uniqueness and become deeply fond of it.

Besides the ideal climate of Greece with hot summers, a bright sun and the temperament of its people that captivates tourists in every part of Greece, Santorini has its distinctive characteristics that make it stand out and deservedly popular all over the world.

Santorini is a natural wonder of the world. Its world famous volcano, which constitutes a magnificent sight and attraction of Santorini, formed the island and gave it its current shape and geomorphology by a massive volcanic eruption, thousands of years ago.

The rare natural beauty of Santorini, the breathtaking caldera, the views, the extraordinary volcanic beaches and the lunar landscapes are the wondrous results of this eruption that can only be admired in Santorini.

The architecture of Santorini ‒ whitewashed edifices, blue domes, candy-colored houses and paved paths‒ blend in perfectly with the spectacular surroundings, creating jaw-dropping images that look like picture postcard.

The archaeological wealth of Santorini depicts its rich history and culture.

Besides the various interesting museums it owns, it has five stupendous castles that are worth exploring.