    Saudi Arabia calls for peaceful solution to Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

    29.09.2020 [10:36]

    Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

    Saudi Arabia has called for the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan to be resolved by “peaceful means,” Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported, according to the Al Arabiya.

    “The Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is following with great concern and interest the developments of the situation between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” SPA reported.

    The agency said Saudi Arabia called for a ceasefire and urged the two parties to resolve the conflict by “peaceful means in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.”

