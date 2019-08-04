Saudi Arabia served over 95 mln pilgrims in 50 years

Baku, August 4, AZERTAC

The grand total number of pilgrims served by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 50 years of Hajj previous seasons was over 95.853 million pilgrims, according to the country`s General Authority for Statistics (GAS), Saudi Press Agency reported.

The GAS said it makes an average of over 2 million pilgrims, per annum in 19 Hajj seasons.

For the past 25 seasons of Hajj, the numbers stood at 54,465,253 pilgrims compared to 23,796,977 pilgrims for the past 10 seasons of Hajj, official figures suggest.