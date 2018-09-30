Saudi King, Trump discuss efforts to maintain oil market stability

Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

King of Saudi Arabia Salman received a telephone call from President Donald Trump of the United States of America, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.

During the call, they discussed the distinguished relations and means of developing them in the light of the strategic partnership between the two countries. They also discussed developments in the region and the world.

The efforts to maintain supplies to ensure the stability of the oil market and ensure the growth of the global economy were also reviewed during the call.