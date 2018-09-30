    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Saudi King, Trump discuss efforts to maintain oil market stability

    30.09.2018 [13:25]

    Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

    King of Saudi Arabia Salman received a telephone call from President Donald Trump of the United States of America, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.

    During the call, they discussed the distinguished relations and means of developing them in the light of the strategic partnership between the two countries. They also discussed developments in the region and the world.

    The efforts to maintain supplies to ensure the stability of the oil market and ensure the growth of the global economy were also reviewed during the call.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Saudi King, Trump discuss efforts to maintain oil market stability
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    30.09.2018 [18:10]
    Indonesian government to allocate $37.5m to help tsunami victims
    29.09.2018 [14:11]
    Indonesia quake-tsunami death toll hits 384, AFP reports
    28.09.2018 [21:19]
    No. 2 terrorist leader killed in SE Iran
    27.09.2018 [20:28]
    N.K. accepts S. Korea's offer for parliamentary meeting
    Saudi King, Trump discuss efforts to maintain oil market stability