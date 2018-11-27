    • / WORLD

    Saudi journalist’s killers did not act alone: Cavusoglu

    27.11.2018 [18:18]

    Baku, November 27, AZERTAC

    Ankara does not believe that those who murdered Jamal Khashoggi acted alone, Turkey’s foreign minister told a German daily Monday, Anadolu Agency reported.

    In an interview with Suddeutsche Zeitung, Mevlut Cavusoglu assessed Khashoggi’s killing and relations between Turkey and the European Union.

    Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist and columnist for The Washington Post, went missing after entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

    After initially saying he had left the consulate alive, the Saudi administration admitted weeks later that he was killed there.

    While underscoring that definitive evidence was required before making accusations, Cavusoglu said many held Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman responsible for the murder.

    Noting that bin Salman had requested an audience with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the two-day G20 summit in Argentina, which begins this Friday, Cavusoglu said Erdogan would consider such a meeting.

    "At this point, there is no reason not to meet the crown prince," he said.

