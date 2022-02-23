  • HOMEPAGE
    Screaming Trees frontman Mark Lanegan dies at 57

    23.02.2022 [17:10]

    Baku, February 23, AZERTAC

    Screaming Trees frontman and former Queens of the Stone Age member Mark Lanegan has died at the age of 57, BBC reports.

    Known for his deep, melancholy vocals, the American singer-songwriter died at his home in Killarney, Ireland, a statement on his Twitter account said.

    During his career he collaborated with musicians including Kurt Cobain, PJ Harvey, Isobel Campbell and Moby.

