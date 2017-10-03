Search underway for foreign citizens needing held in mountainous area in Shamakhi district

Baku, October 3, AZERTAC

At 06.48 on October 3, Long Range Identification and Tracking National Centre of the State Maritime Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan received a request from the 911 Emergency Communications Center of the United States of America about foreign citizens in two Nissan Patrol cars who need help in a mountainous area in Shamakhi district.

According to the press service of the State Maritime Administration, information about the persons who need held and their coordinates were immediately transferred to 112 Call Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations. A search operation is currently underway using all the means.