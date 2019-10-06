Secretary General of Turkic Council meets with Uzbek President

Baku, October 6, AZERTAC

Secretary General of the Turkic Council Baghdad Amreyev has met with President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent.

President Mirziyoyev welcomed the first official visit of Secretary General Amreyev to Uzbekistan and underlined the significance of the historic decision of Uzbekistan to join the Turkic Council as full member that would further relations and productive multilateral cooperation among the Member States of the Organization in all spheres.

The Secretary General praised the decision of Uzbekistan to accede to the Turkic Council stating that it would considerably empower the joint potential of Turkic Speaking States and widen the horizon of multilateral cooperation within the framework of the Organization.

Amreyev gave a detailed account of the preparations for the upcoming Summit of the Turkic Council on 14-15 October 2019 in Baku and current agenda and activities of the Secretariat in this regard.

Evaluating the great potential of the Turkic Council as an effective regional structure and identifying trade, investment, innovation, transport and tourism as priority areas, the President and the Secretary General exchanged views on furthering the multilateral cooperation among the Member States. They hoped that the accession of Uzbekistan would enrich the existing relations, common programs and projects in the areas of mutual interest within the Turkic world.