Secretary of Russian Security Council pays respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev

Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

A delegation led by Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev has today visited the Alley of Honors to lay a wreath and flowers at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev.

The delegation also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.