Sefik Dzaferovic: The unresolved Nagorno-Karabakh conflict poses a serious threat to regional peace

Baku, July 18, AZERTAC

“The unresolved Nagorno-Karabakh conflict poses a serious threat to regional peace with far-reaching consequences,” said Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sefik Dzaferovic in his letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

“Please convey my deepest condolences to the families of those killed in the artillery attack of the Armenian Armed Forces in Tovuz region, on the border area of Azerbaijan and Armenia,” Sefik Dzaferovic said in his message.

“I hope that the situation will calm down and that a lasting, peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will be reached in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions,” Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina added.