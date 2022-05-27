  • HOMEPAGE
    Selcuk Bayraktar visits Shusha

    27.05.2022 [15:07]

    Baku, May 27, AZERTAC

    Chief Technology Officer of Turkiye’s Baykar company Selcuk Bayraktar has paid a visit to Azerbaijan`s city of Shusha.

    Selcuk Bayraktar visited the Jidir Duzu in Shusha.

