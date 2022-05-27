Selcuk Bayraktar visits Shusha

Baku, May 27, AZERTAC Chief Technology Officer of Turkiye’s Baykar company Selcuk Bayraktar has paid a visit to Azerbaijan`s city of Shusha. Selcuk Bayraktar visited the Jidir Duzu in Shusha.

