  • HOMEPAGE
    • / CULTURE

    CULTURE


    Selected works by Carlos Fuentes published in Azerbaijani

    22.12.2020 [09:36]

    Baku, December 22, AZERTAC

    The Azerbaijan State Translation Center has published selected works by Carlos Fuentes, a famous Mexican writer, in Azerbaijani language.

    The book includes the novels “The Death of Artemio Cruz”, “Aura” and a short story “Chac Mool”.

    The book was translated by Saday Budagly, and edited by Etimad Bashkechid and Salam Sarvan.

    Carlos Fuentes was born in 1928, in Panama City, to a diplomat family. One of the leading figures of magic realism, his novels have been translated into 24 languages. His numerous literary honors include The National Prize for Arts and Sciences (1984), Miguel de Cervantes Prize (1987), Ruben Dario Prize (1994) and Pablo Picasso medal (1995).

    Carlos Fuentes died in 2012 in Mexico.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Selected works by Carlos Fuentes published in Azerbaijani
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    22.12.2020 [10:15]
    Azerbaijani short film wins “Best Foreign Film" award at London festival
    18.12.2020 [16:14]
    Turkey’s Mangala game added to UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity
    18.12.2020 [09:19]
    Azerbaijani-German phrase book published
    16.12.2020 [15:30]
    Azerbaijani film “Farida” wins two awards at international festival
    Selected works by Carlos Fuentes published in Azerbaijani