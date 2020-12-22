Selected works by Carlos Fuentes published in Azerbaijani

Baku, December 22, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijan State Translation Center has published selected works by Carlos Fuentes, a famous Mexican writer, in Azerbaijani language.

The book includes the novels “The Death of Artemio Cruz”, “Aura” and a short story “Chac Mool”.

The book was translated by Saday Budagly, and edited by Etimad Bashkechid and Salam Sarvan.

Carlos Fuentes was born in 1928, in Panama City, to a diplomat family. One of the leading figures of magic realism, his novels have been translated into 24 languages. His numerous literary honors include The National Prize for Arts and Sciences (1984), Miguel de Cervantes Prize (1987), Ruben Dario Prize (1994) and Pablo Picasso medal (1995).

Carlos Fuentes died in 2012 in Mexico.