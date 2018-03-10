    • / SOCIETY

    SOCIETY


    Seminar on integration of Azerbaijani students into Italian society held in Rome

    10.03.2018 [20:32]

    Rome, March 10, AZERTAC

    The Azerbaijani-Italian Youth Association (AIYA) has organized a seminar in Rome as a part of "Integration of Azerbaijani students into the Italian society and political circles" project.

    Addressing the seminar, AIYA chairman Farid Abbasov highlighted the aim of the project, which brings together more than 80 students. He said that such projects play an important role in integrating young people into the local societies.

    Head of the Strategy, Planning and Resource Management Department of Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Elkhan Aliyev spoke about the advantages of integration into the Italian society, as well as job opportunities in the United Nations.

    Co-chair of AIYA Emin Rustamov highlighted the history of the organization, as well as its activities and projects. He noted that AIYA will continue its activity towards promotion of Azerbaijani realities in the Italian society.

    Asiman Asadov

    Special Correspondent

    AZERTAG.AZ :Seminar on integration of Azerbaijani students into Italian society held in Rome
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    07.03.2018 [22:09]
    Heydar Aliyev Foundation arranges another festivities for children
    02.03.2018 [11:46]
    Fire at Republican Drug Rehabilitation Center kills 25
    23.02.2018 [18:49]
    Moldovan President to attend 6th Global Baku Forum
    23.02.2018 [14:16]
    U.S. Embassy helps people with disabilities receive free legal aid in Azerbaijan
    Seminar on integration of Azerbaijani students into Italian society held in Rome Seminar on integration of Azerbaijani students into Italian society held in Rome Seminar on integration of Azerbaijani students into Italian society held in Rome Seminar on integration of Azerbaijani students into Italian society held in Rome Seminar on integration of Azerbaijani students into Italian society held in Rome Seminar on integration of Azerbaijani students into Italian society held in Rome Seminar on integration of Azerbaijani students into Italian society held in Rome