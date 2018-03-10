Seminar on integration of Azerbaijani students into Italian society held in Rome

Rome, March 10, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijani-Italian Youth Association (AIYA) has organized a seminar in Rome as a part of "Integration of Azerbaijani students into the Italian society and political circles" project.

Addressing the seminar, AIYA chairman Farid Abbasov highlighted the aim of the project, which brings together more than 80 students. He said that such projects play an important role in integrating young people into the local societies.

Head of the Strategy, Planning and Resource Management Department of Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Elkhan Aliyev spoke about the advantages of integration into the Italian society, as well as job opportunities in the United Nations.

Co-chair of AIYA Emin Rustamov highlighted the history of the organization, as well as its activities and projects. He noted that AIYA will continue its activity towards promotion of Azerbaijani realities in the Italian society.

Asiman Asadov

Special Correspondent