    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Senate President hails successful activities of Czech-Azerbaijani interparliamentary friendship groups

    30.01.2019 [14:14]

    Prague, January 30, AZERTAC

    President of the Czech Senate Jaroslav Kubera has praised the Czech Republic-Azerbaijan interparliamentary friendship groups’ successful activities as he met with Azerbaijani Ambassador to the country Farid Shafiyev.

    Pointing to the development of bilateral relations, Kubera stressed the importance of further expanding economic ties between the two countries. He also underlined broad opportunities for cooperation in tourism, and health resort areas in this regard.

    Jaroslav Kubera put forward an initiative to develop cooperation between the specific committees of two countries’ legislative bodies. Ambassador Shafiyev said the initiative will be reviewed by Azerbaijan.

    The ambassador briefed the Senate President on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the current situation in the region. He commended the Czech Republic for its fair position over the settlement of the dispute within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

    Jaroslav Kubera reiterated his country's support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and inviolability of its borders.

    Parvana Garayeva

    Special correspondent

    AZERTAG.AZ :Senate President hails successful activities of Czech-Azerbaijani interparliamentary friendship groups
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    02.02.2019 [17:24]
    ISESCO condemns Armenia’s move to build a water canal in occupied territories of Azerbaijan
    01.02.2019 [22:38]
    Azerbaijan`s Foreign Ministry: Pashinyan should realize that conflict resolution will boost Armenia`s independence
    31.01.2019 [23:35]
    Chairman of Nakhchivan Supreme Assembly meets with Chinese ambassador
    31.01.2019 [20:34]
    Azerbaijan`s Foreign Ministry: It’s hard to understand Pashinyan’s logic
    Senate President hails successful activities of Czech-Azerbaijani interparliamentary friendship groups