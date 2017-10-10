Sergei Lavrov: Meeting of CIS Foreign Ministers Council was very informative

Sochi, October 10, AZERTAC

"The meeting of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council was held in a traditionally friendly atmosphere and was very informative. The agenda included about 20 issues, about half of these issues will be submitted for approval to the Council of the Heads of State tomorrow. One issue has been submitted for approval to the Council of Heads of Government," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told a news conference following the CIS Foreign Ministers Council meeting in Sochi.

The Russian foreign minister pointed out that two important documents were approved during the meeting. “The first is the Concept of cooperation in the sphere of combating money laundering, financing of terrorism and the spread of weapons of mass destruction and the second is the Concept of cooperation in fighting corruption.”

According to the minister, within the framework of cooperation in the military sphere, the participants have made a decision on the main directions of adaptation of the current unified air defense system of the CIS member states to the tasks of aerospace defense.

Tajikistan will take over the CIS from January 1, 2018.

Farida Abdullayeva

Special Correspondent